India emerging as Global Medical Tourism Hub

By AK Srivastava

“Medical tourism in India offers a compelling combination of high-quality healthcare, affordability, and a welcoming environment, making it a popular choice for international patients seeking various treatments. With skilled doctors, modern facilities, and shorter waiting times, India provides a compelling alternative to healthcare in developed nations.” Anonymous

In recent years, India has emerged as a global medical tourism hub. There are several reasons for this success that are contributing significantly to the economic growth of our nation. World class highly skilled and learned doctors, Multi and Super specialty hospitals, patient-centric affordable treatment and traditional hospitality extended by supporting staff are some of the major reasons behind this success. Indian hospitals offer the most modern, sophisticated AI supported surgery and medical treatment for almost all sorts of ailments. Besides, allopathic, India offers Ayurvedic, homeopathic treatments and yoga therapy. Many time-tested and traditional modes of treatment in India also attract people from many countries and all continents.

The first and foremost attraction from patients coming from different Asian, African and European nations is the affordability of treatment in India. In our country, most of the hospitals offer world class excellent treatment at the most reasonable rates. The conversion rates are very favourable for people coming from European and many other nations. The cost of treatment for people suffering from serious ailments is really very high or expensive in Western and American countries.

India has more than eight hundred NABH (National Accreditation Board for Hospitals) accredited outstanding hospitals equipped with the most modern and sophisticated medical and surgical facilities and experienced doctors. In the last ten years, the government of India has been focusing on opening many medical colleges in different states. Medical education is one of the prime agendas of the present government. India produces a large number of highly skilled doctors who complete their education in world class medical colleges. Besides, 26 AIIMS, Medanta, Fortis, Max, Apollo and thousands of government hospitals in all states and districts are engaged in health services.

The city of Chennai is a special attraction in this field. It has been termed “India’s Health Capital”. It offers several multi and super specialty hospitals and the cost of treatment is very reasonable. A number of foreigners come here to get the best possible medical facilities. The waiting period for patients is almost nil because there are so many hospitals and clinics in this city.

Both the government and private sectors in India are working hard to promote medical tourism. The government has relaxed visa rules for foreigners coming to India for treatment. Besides, visa on arrival for many countries, one month to six months’ medical visa is issued to needy foreigners by the Ministry of Home Affairs. It can be extended as per the requirements of the patients on the recommendation of doctors or hospital authorities. One can apply online for a medical visa. Both, government and private hospitals have websites where all information is furnished.

The government is spending a good amount of money on advertisements and promotion schemes launched by the ministry of health. Pamphlets, CDs, documentaries and brochures are distributed in many countries by government and private agencies. In both government and private hospitals, separate sections are made for the treatment of foreign patients where all facilities like ATMs, foreign exchange facility and excellent food are made available so that both patients and attendants can feel comfortable.

The progress of Indian medical achievements was recognised all over the world during the COVID 19 period. We made the vaccine and managed to save such a massive population successfully. Besides this, India helped so many nations with medical facilities. The world witnessed all these developments with surprise and a deep sense of appreciation.

Yoga is another attraction for foreigners. In recent years, the government of India has worked hard to promote this ancient Indian concept that has a legacy of more than five thousand years. It is a wonderful practice to maintain a balance between mind, body and soul. Now its worth is being appreciated by westerners, and the UNO has declared 21st June as the International Yoga Day. Many yoga centres and schools are established all over India and they attract a good number of patients from abroad who come here for therapy and treatment by this ancient and traditional method. Some of the best places for yoga training in India are in Rishikesh, Puducherry, Goa, Kerala, Auroville, Pune, Chennai, Mysore, Gokarna, Varanasi, and Dharamshala. Yoga is cost-friendly as it requires no gadgets or instruments.

Ayurvedic treatment is another popular and effective Indian practice. It is also highly admired and accepted by people all over the world. It has many centres all over the country especially in Kerala and other southern states of India. The government of India has established several outstanding Ayurvedic hospitals where skilled and experienced doctors help patients. The top Ayurvedic hospitals and treatment centres in India include Vaidyaratnam Vrindavan Ayurveda Chikitsalayam (VVAC), , and Apollo AyurVAID Hospitals. Kerala is often considered the “Ayurveda capital of India” as it has a long history and highly skilled practitioners.

English language is spoken and understood all over India and this really helps foreigners to come here and interact with doctors and other medical professionals with comfortable ease. Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Bengaluru, Pune and other big metro cities have excellent hotels and transport facilities. This is an advantage for affluent families coming to India for the treatment of their kith and kin.

India is a vast country with numerous places and cities of tourist attraction. This also encourages thousands of foreigners to come here. They can enjoy their stay here, get medical facilities and also visit many other important tourist destinations.

In conclusion, we find that India is emerging as a popular destination for medical tourism. Both the government and private sectors should try to enhance the infrastructure and make such policies which continue to attract more and more people from outside. Many countries like Singapore, Korea, Turkey, Malaysia and Thailand are posing competition in this field by upgrading their standards and facilities. Our country can earn name, fame and plenty of foreign exchange in this field. All this will enhance our economy and international reputation.

“Medical tourism in India isn’t just about treatment; it’s about experiencing a blend of advanced healthcare and cultural immersion”.

“Beyond cost savings, India’s rich culture and hospitality contribute to a positive and comfortable experience for medical tourists”. – Anonymous

(Dr AK Srivastava is Principal, DAV Intermediate College, Dehradun)