Drug Menace

The arrest of senior Shiromani Akali Dal leader Bikram Singh Majithia in a drug-money laundering case is indicative of how deep the malaise has spread its tentacles in Punjab. This is not to say that drug use is not a problem in other states, it is just that Punjab, being a border state of strategic security importance, is particularly being targeted by Pakistan and other inimical forces in the attempt to destroy the social ethos. So, even as the fight against drugs needs to be undertaken on a priority basis, every state needs to do so in its own context.

Drug abuse is most damaging when it is introduced to young people when they are in school and college. This is the time when they are psychologically most vulnerable to peer pressure, feel the need to be ‘cool’, and believe that doing drugs will release them from the numerous pressures they face in their highly competitive environment. The danger lies when ‘gateway’ drugs that are relatively less harmful make them feel more adventurous, leading to hardcore addictions. As such, those who wish to prevent youngsters from getting into the habit need to explain, again and again, the stages through which the process takes place. Children should be involved in their early years to take up extra-curricular activities of their liking so that they can get their high from developing their skills. It is important for their mentors to know that not a single youngster should be left behind. Those suffering from psychological difficulties should be counseled and given the necessary support.

As they get older, they should be provided specific information about the exact damage each category of drug does to the body and mind. They should be exposed to the condition of drug addicts through various media. It almost always begins with taking up smoking and liquor consumption. It is truly tragic that smoking remains a common practice despite so much information being available on the damage it does. The same goes for gutka use, which is widespread within a section of Indian society. It is only a step away when, in this enabling environment, young people are approached by peddlers of the highly dangerous products so easily available now in every nook and corner.

Beyond this psychological management, the highly lucrative drug industry needs to be destroyed by adopting the most stringent measures against the criminals and other forces behind it. Lessons should be learned in this regard from countries like Singapore that have achieved much success against the problem, one that can no longer be ignored.