Too Much Cleanliness – A Potential Health Hazard

By Dr Brij Mohan Sharma &

Mona Bali

Welcome to the Age of Hyper-Hygiene — where we don’t just practice cleanliness, we perform it. We are the self-declared brand ambassadors of extreme cleanliness — walking, talking monuments of hygiene. We carry sanitisers like holy water, judge strangers by their handwashing habits, and won’t even sit on a park bench without a Dettol wipe in hand. But step into our perfectly “clean” bathrooms, and you’ll find our sacred toothbrush proudly standing beside the toilet — bravely soaking in microscopic blessings every time we flush. Studies say each flush releases a fine mist of micro-pollution — but why worry? If the brush holder is fancy and the tiles are shiny, all must be well, right?

Our cleanliness obsession, however, is hilariously selective. We won’t touch a banana from a street vendor but have no issue sipping boiling tea from wax-lined paper cups that leach chemicals with every sip. We reject food from local joints in the name of hygiene, yet pack steaming hot samosas in polythene bags and curd in the same wrappers used for cement at the grocery shop. Sweets wrapped in plastic that smells like it’s seen more festivals than people — no problem. Pizza arrives in boxes soaked with oil and dye; burgers come wrapped in mystery sheets printed with soy ink — but the logo is international, so it must be safe!

And don’t even ask about restaurant napkins — reused, recycled, refolded — possibly wiped on more faces than we dare to imagine. But still, we dab our mouths with them as if dining with royalty.

This is modern hygiene — where fragrance is proof, gloss is gospel, and questioning is optional. We fear dust but digest dyes, avoid germs but embrace plastic. Because here, cleanliness is not a habit — it’s a show. And as long as it looks clean, smells clean, and can be posted on Instagram — it must be hygienic.

Studies consistently show that children raised in rural settings — exposed to animals, plants, soil, and natural bacteria — have stronger immune responses than urban children. A Journal of Allergy and Clinical Immunology (2016) study found that Amish children living on farms had significantly lower rates of asthma compared to urban children, due to exposure to barn dust and unprocessed environments.

Nature is not our enemy. She is our first doctor.

A 2020 study in Science Advances confirmed that children exposed to forest soil developed a richer and more diverse microbiome than those who spent time in sterile environments. Dirt isn’t just dirt — it’s an immune training ground.

In many households, RO filtration systems are installed even where water quality doesn’t demand them. While these systems remove harmful substances, they also strip water of essential minerals like calcium and magnesium — vital for bone health and metabolism.

The Hygiene Trap — Alcohol-based hand sanitisers, while handy, can be a double-edged sword. When overused, they don’t just wipe out harmful germs—they also kill the good bacteria that guard our skin and help keep our immune system balanced. This excessive use can lead to irritated skin, upset microbial harmony, and even make germs tougher to fight.

Remember the Hygiene Hypothesis introduced by Dr David P Strachan in 1989? It showed us that too much cleanliness, especially in childhood, can lead to a weaker immune system — because “what doesn’t kill you makes you stronger”. Kids today are growing up in bubble-wrap environments, missing out on nature’s immune training grounds — soil, germs, and all.

Hari Raj Singh, a Soil Health Expert and alumnus of GB Pant University, shared his insights on the subject, emphasising that soil—often referred to as the “soul of infinite life”—is much more than just dirt. It is a living, breathing ecosystem essential to human health and survival. He highlighted a striking example from history: in 1943, the antibiotic Streptomycin was first discovered in the soil bacterium Streptomyces griseus by Dr Albert Schatz in the laboratory of Selman Waksman. This discovery underscored the immense, life-saving potential hidden beneath our feet.

However, Singh expressed concern over the growing disconnect between children and soil, driven by modern urban lifestyles that prioritise extreme cleanliness. He explained that early exposure to soil microbes plays a crucial role in strengthening the immune system and lowering the risk of allergies and autoimmune disorders.

“Letting children play in mud and soil isn’t just fun—it’s a vital reconnection with the source of life itself,” he concluded.

More dangerously, it nurtures a fear: fear of touch, fear of nature, fear of “being unclean”, Hygiene isn’t just about health anymore — it’s becoming a psychological burden. Since the COVID-19 pandemic, doctors have seen a spike in Obsessive-Compulsive Disorder (OCD) and hygiene-related anxiety, especially among children and adolescents.

According to the International OCD Foundation, people raised in excessively clean environments are more likely to develop OCD if they have a genetic predisposition. Common symptoms include Repetitive handwashing, Fear of contamination, Compulsive cleaning rituals, Intrusive thoughts about disease or dirt. In trying to cleanse the body, we may be polluting the mind.

Here are some Swadeshi alternatives to consider: Blending life with nature

Neem Leaves: Natural antiviral and antibacterial. Neem-water baths and rinses are traditional and effective antiseptics.

Soap Nut (Reetha): Used for centuries as a gentle, natural cleanser. Can be used as liquid soap, shampoo, or laundry detergent.

Turmeric Water: Rich in curcumin, which has antimicrobial and anti-inflammatory properties. A natural wound cleaner and sanitizer.

Cow Dung and Clay: Traditionally used to clean floors. Scientific studies now validate their probiotic and insect-repellent value.

Tulsi (Holy Basil): Boiled in water, it purifies air and strengthens immunity when consumed.

Sunlight: Nature’s oldest disinfectant. Drying clothes and bedding in the sun also boosts Vitamin D levels.

These practices don’t just cleanse — they heal. The pandemic taught us about the importance of hygiene — but it also instilled irrational fears. Even long after the crisis has passed, many people — especially children — continue to sanitise obsessively. While precautions were needed during the pandemic, we now need a course correction. Safety must not turn into paranoia. Children in rural areas — who interact with soil, animals, and fresh air — consistently show stronger immune systems than urban children.

Once again, nature emerges as the ultimate doctor. Cleanliness is a virtue — but it must be balanced with exposure, not hostility to nature. Our goal should not be to eliminate all germs but to build the strength to coexist with them.

Let your child roll in the dirt, play in the rain, scrape a knee. Let homes breathe with fresh air and sunlight. Let the smell of neem replace chemical bleach. Let’s not sanitise life itself. In our effort to protect, let us not forget to nurture. In our urge to sanitise, let us not lose connection. True cleanliness is not about erasing all microbes — it’s about living in rhythm with nature, wisely and consciously.

Dr Deepika Chamoli Shahi, Founder & Director of Speakingcube Online Mental Health Consulting Foundation and Adjunct Faculty (Online) at Southern New Hampshire University, USA, said that today’s growing obsession with cleanliness—especially among children—is doing more harm than good.

“In our quest to raise squeaky-clean, germ-free kids, we might just be scrubbing away the joy, resilience, and immunity that childhood naturally builds,” she remarked. “Post-COVID, we’re seeing a concerning rise in contamination-related OCD behaviours—excessive hand washing, overuse of sanitisers, and an almost irrational fear of ‘dirt.’ And children aren’t to blame—they’re simply absorbing what adults model around them.”

She warned that hyper-clean homes and classrooms may create an illusion of safety, while actually isolating children from the natural world. “Nature isn’t our enemy—it’s our ecosystem. We’re not meant to grow in glass boxes. A scraped knee and muddy hands are not failures—they’re milestones.”

Dr Shahi urged parents and educators to let children explore, play, and connect with the earth. “Let them fall, roll, touch, and be messy. That’s how you raise healthy, balanced human beings—not just sanitised surfaces.”

“Let’s stop sterilising childhood and start embracing it.”

(Dr Brijmohan Sharma is National awardee, ISRO Tutor, Science Communicator and innovator. His wife Mona Bali is Principal of Phool Chand Nari Shilp Mandir Girls Inter College, Dehradun. She is an anchor, and communicator as well).