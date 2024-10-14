Infra projects of BRO to accelerate development in the state: Dhami

Rajanth Singh inaugurates 75 infra projects including 9 from U’khand

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 12 Oct: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh dedicated 75 major infrastructure projects constructed by the Border Roads Organisation to the nation. These projects include nine projects from Uttarakhand. Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami was also virtually present at the event.

The nine projects inaugurated in case of Uttarakhand include Karcha Bridge, Meeng Gadhera Bridge, Ghastoli Bridge, and Pagal Nala Bridge in the Garhwal region, as well as the Shivalik Project Office and Residence in the Dehradun district. In Kumaon region, projects inaugurated today were Suringghat Bridge, Chimla Bridge, Panagarh Bridge, and Gosigarh Bridge.

On this occasion, Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami expressed his gratitude to Defence Minister Rajnath Singh for inaugurating the nine projects of Uttarakhand. The CM asserted that these infrastructure projects completed in Uttarakhand will be very helpful for the uplift of especially remote and deprived areas. He added that these projects will help in changing the landscape of the state by enhancing connectivity and promoting socio-economic development in the areas concerned. They will not only boost tourism and the local economy but will also generate significant employment opportunities. Dhami further asserted that these projects will accelerate the development of vibrant village communities and improve access to remote border areas, thereby strengthening both economic development and defence capabilities in these strategically important locations.

The CM also noted that the construction of new bridges will significantly improve connectivity in the state. It will reduce travel time, promote religious and general tourism, as well as cultural exchange, and establish Uttarakhand as a major tourist destination. These infrastructure projects will promote long-term sustainable development and prosperity for the region.

Secretaries R Meenakshi Sundaram and Shailesh Bagoli, Chief Engineer of the Shivalik Project, Brigadier Prasanna Joshi, and Colonel Pradeep Sharma were present on the occasion.