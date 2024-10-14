Portals of Badrinath shrine to close on 17 Nov

By Arun Pratap Singh

Dehradun, 12 Oct: The portals of Badrinath Dham, one of the most sacred Sanatan Dhams in the country, will be ceremoniously closed for the winter season at 9:07 PM on 17 November. At the same time, the portals of Kedarnath shrine, Gangotri and the Yamunotri dhams will close on 3 November for the winter season.

Following the traditions that have been observed since ancient times in Badrinath shrine, the date for the closure of the portals is announced every year on Vijayadashami. The date was announced in accordance with the Panchang (Hindu almanac) calculations.

Ajendra Ajay, President of the Badrinath-Kedarnath Temple Committee (BKTC), informed that the date for the closure of the portals was ceremoniously decided today on the occasion of Vijayadashami/Dussehra at the Badrinath Dham temple premises, after the Panchang calculations. In the presence of Badrinath’s main priest (Rawal) Amarnath Namboodiri, BKTC Vice President Kishore Panwar, members, and officer in-charge Vipin Tiwari, the religious authority of Badrinath, Radhakrishna Thapliyal, and Vedic scholar Ravindra Bhatt, the date for the closure of the portals was set.

Meanwhile, for managing the arrangements for the storeroom and other related things during the next season, the rights holders of Kamdi, Bhandari, Mehta Thok, were presented with honorary turbans by the Badrinath Kedarnath Temple Committee in advance also on this occasion. According to the temple committee, approximately 11 lakh pilgrims visited Lord Badri Vishal this year, while 13 lakh devotees visited Baba Kedarnath this season so far.

It has further been informed that the portals of Madmaheshwar will be closed for the winter on 20 November. Following this, the procession of Madmaheshwar will reach Ransi on the 21 November, Giriya on the 22 November and finally it will reach the destination Ukhimath, the winter seat on the 23 November.

It may also be recalled that the portals Lord Kedarnath temple, the Gangotri Dham as well as the Yamunotri Dham will be closed for the winter on 3 November, while the portals of Lord Tungnath temple will be closed on 4 November. It may also be recalled that the portals of Hemkund Sahib Gurdwara and the Laxman Temple have already been closed for the winter season on 10 October.