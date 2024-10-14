Cong appoints Kapri and Jati as observers for Kedarnath by-poll

By Arun Pratap Singh

Dehradun, 12 Oct: Although the dates for the Kedarnath assembly by-election have not been announced yet, the Congress party has intensified its preparations for the by-election. In this context, Uttarakhand Congress state in-charge Kumari Selja has appointed Deputy Leader of Congress Legislative Party Bhuwan Kapri and Jhabreda MLA Virendra Jati as observers for the Kedarnath by-election.

This has been intimated to the Pradesh Congress Chief Karan Mahara by the leader in charge of the party affairs in Uttarakhand, Kumari Selja through a letter to Mahara. In her letter, Selja stated that in view of the by-election of Kedarnath Assembly 2024, MLA Bhuwan Kapri and MLA Virendra Jati are being appointed as observers. The party insiders also claim that the Congress party has started a survey regarding the selection of candidates. After the first round of the survey, the second phase of the survey has also started.

Based on the survey, the Congress party is preparing to field a “strong candidate” in the Kedarnath assembly. After the survey report is received, the observers appointed by the Congress are expected to also take feedback from the common people as well as the workers regarding the selection of the candidate.

Commenting on this, the state president of the Congress party, Karan Mahara shared that the internal survey report and the report of the observers will be forwarded to the top leadership. The state Congress will move forward only after consultation with the central leadership.

It may be recalled that after the death of Kedarnath MLA Shailarani Rawat on 9 July this year, this assembly constituency is lying vacant and a byelection is due to be held soon. For this, both Congress and BJP have started making strategies. Former MLA Manoj Rawat leads the race on behalf of Congress though the party insiders claim that this time, there is a lot of opposition within the party on his possible candidature.