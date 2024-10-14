India’s Indigenous Social Media Platform launched by Trivendra Singh Rawat

PoGoSo – Revolutionising Public Participation!:

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 12 Oct: On the auspicious occasion of Vijayadashami, former Chief Minister of Uttarakhand and Member of Parliament from Haridwar, Trivendra Singh Rawat, launched the social media app PoGoSo in Uttarakhand. During the launch event, Rawat congratulated the founders of PoGoSo and emphasized that all the social media platforms currently in use in our country, such as X (formerly Twitter), Facebook, YouTube, Instagram, or WhatsApp, are foreign. The recent events in Bangladesh and Sri Lanka clearly indicate how foreign platforms can interfere in the internal matters of other countries, leading to social and political upheavals. In such a scenario, the need for an indigenous platform has become evident to keep the country safe from emerging threats in the future. Through this platform, the participation of the general public in democratic processes will be ensured. The honorable MP appealed to all citizens of Uttarakhand, especially those from the Haridwar, his parliamentary constituency, to connect with him through this platform. He said, “Whatever is on your mind, write it on this platform, and it will reach me directly.”

PoGoSo, a social media platform, has been developed by former IIT Roorkee students Ajey Sharma and Narayan Singh. The app has quickly gained popularity among people in a very short time. Speaking to the media, Rao Narayan Singh, Co-founder and Chief Growth Officer of PoGoSo, said, “When social media platforms were first introduced, it was believed that the world would become a better place. However, it is a matter of analysis to see how beneficial these platforms have actually been in our lives today. Our thought process while creating this platform was that there is a need for a social media platform where all important segments of society, such as ordinary citizens, small and medium businesses, NGOs, government institutions, and public representatives, are present. If there is an atmosphere of constructive discussion among these stakeholders, the quality of life for the citizens can be enriched. Such a platform can bring about positive change in people’s lives while also providing a source of enjoyment.”

Ajey Sharma, Co-founder and Chief Executive Officer, stated that this technically robust platform provides a world-class experience. “We have used the latest technology to build this platform, making it capable of accommodating millions of users simultaneously. We have paid special attention to data security. Users’ personal information is kept completely safe. This mobile app is available on both Android and iOS, in Hindi and English. You can share your aspirations, expectations, and needs on this platform. Being AI-powered, it ensures your messages reach the right place. When you use it, you will feel like this is a dedicated social media platform for your parliamentary constituency. All the events happening around you will reach you instantly, and your concerns will automatically reach public representatives and government officials. It will also serve as an effective platform for local businesses and the media.” You can register on this platform via this link: https://pogoso.social/install.

Former Officer on Special Duty (OSD) to the former Chief Minister, Vineet Singh Bisht, Shashank Chaturvedi and several heads of various organizations were present at the event.