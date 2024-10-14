6 prison officials suspended after 2 prisoners flee from Haridwar prison

By Our Staff Reporter

Haridwar , 12 Oct: Six personnel posted in Haridwar Prison have been suspended following the escape of two inmates from the District Jail, Haridwar . Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami has ordered a detailed investigation into the incident. The DIG Prisons has been directed to conduct the investigation and submit a report. It was reported that convicted prisoner Pankaj, son of Magan Lal, and an undertrial prisoner Ramkumar, son of Raksharam, escaped from the jail last evening. Relevant sections of law have been invoked against those involved in this incident. As a result, six personnel have been suspended with immediate effect for negligence and dereliction of duty.