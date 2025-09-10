Inter-ministerial Central team visits Rudraprayag, speaks to disaster affected people

Garhwal Post Bureau

Rudraprayag, 9 Sep: The high-level inter-ministerial central team (IMCT) from the Government of India, currently touring Uttarakhand, today conducted a ground survey of disaster-affected areas in the Basukedar Tehsil of Rudraprayag district. The team also conducted an aerial survey to take a detailed stock of the damage. The objective of the team’s visit is to assess the extensive damage caused by the disaster and to review the relief and rehabilitation efforts being carried out by the state government.

The team members arrived at the Agastyamuni helipad late yesterday evening, where they were welcomed by District Magistrate Prateek Jain. The DM gave the team a detailed presentation at the District Office Auditorium, providing information on the assets damaged and lives lost during the disaster in the district.

This morning, the team conducted a ground inspection of the disaster-affected areas by road up to Bareth and gathered information on the assessment of damage and reconstruction work from local residents, the administration, and departmental officials.

The team reviewed the situation by interacting with the locally posted officials working in the affected area and also with the local residents in the village of Bareth. The local people presented their problems to the team and requested their resolution. The disaster-affected people provided information about the damage to various assets, including their houses, crops, and businesses, with the Central Team. They also demanded the early construction of a helipad in the area, rehabilitation, geological surveys, employment, resettlement, compensation, and health facilities.

The officials also claim that the local villagers praised the swift action taken by the district administration, police, NDRF, SDRF, DDRF, and other agencies in disaster management and relief work. They also lauded the efforts of departmental officials in rehabilitation work, providing assistance to affected families, availability of ration and medical facilities, arrangement of temporary shelters, and the expeditious opening of roads.

Along with the ground survey, the team also conducted an aerial survey to closely study the situation in the disaster-affected areas of Chainagad, Taljaman, Bagadtok, Jaula, Dungar Bhatwadi, and Syur. During the inspection, the team assessed the damage to infrastructure, roads, bridges, public buildings, and electricity and water supply lines, as well as the damage to agriculture, crops, livestock, and other means of local livelihood. During the inspection, the team also sought information about relief and rescue operations such as the availability of food, drinking water, medical aid, and temporary shelters.

Joint Secretary, Government of India, Dr R Prasanna, who is leading the inter-ministerial central team, said that the main objective of their visit is to assess the actual damage caused by the disaster so that a plan for necessary assistance and reconstruction work for the affected areas can be prepared soon based on the report submitted to the Government of India.

Prasanna said that information on the loss of life and property of the disaster-affected people is being taken through the local administration. The information obtained from the aerial survey, ground inspection, and detailed discussion with the administration will be compiled and a detailed report will be sent to the Government of India. Based on this report, concrete steps will be taken for the rehabilitation of the disaster-affected families, restoration of infrastructure, and long-term security measures.

The team will submit a report to the government regarding the damage to the houses, livelihoods, lands, crops, and other assets of the affected people, after which a relief package will be announced.

DM Prateek Jain said that this inspection is an important step to provide immediate assistance to the disaster-affected people. He gave information about the work being done to resolve the major problems of the people. He assured that the mini-stadium near Bareth would be developed for helicopter landing, which is a major demand of the area for the construction of a helipad. He assured to expedite the search and rescue operations for the missing people in Chainagad. He also stated that Chief Minister Dhami has increased the compensation amount for completely damaged houses from Rs 2 lakhs to Rs 5 lakhs and the work of giving compensation to the affected people is continuously on. At the demand of the local people, he instructed the officials to reassess the damage in the affected areas and conduct a geological survey. He also gave information about the work to restore the alternative route from Bast to Taljaman. He said that the team will submit a detailed report of its recommendations to the Central Government, on which the government will take the final decision. This visit of the team is part of the collaborative efforts between the Central and State Governments to ensure post-disaster reconstruction and life. The District Magistrate also stated that he has submitted a proposal of Rs 1,850 crores to the committee for the damage and rehabilitation work caused by the disaster in the district during the monsoon.

Other members of the team included Director, Finance, Shailesh Kumar, Chief Engineer Pankaj Singh, Deputy Director Vikas Sachan, and Principal Advisor (ULMMC) Mohit Punia.

DM Prateek Jain, SP Akshay Pralhad Konde, CDO Rajendra Singh Rawat, ADM Shyam Singh Rana, SDM, Ukhimath, Bhagat Singh Fonia, District Disaster Management Officer Nandan Singh Rajwar, Block Development Officer, Agastyamuni, Praveen Bhatt, Executive Engineers of PWD and Irrigation, CMO Dr Ram Prakash, and other district level officers were present on the occasion.