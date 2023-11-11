Inter-School Singing Competition held at “Spectrum – 2023”

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 9 Nov: An Inter-School Singing Competition was organised by St Thomas’ College, today, as a part of the ongoing school festival, “Spectrum-2023”.

Four schools participated, namely Cambrian Hall, St Jude’s School, Doon Cambridge School and St Thomas’ College.

The programme was held under three categories – English Solo Singing, Hindi Duet Singing and English Choir Singing. The singers were restricted to songs only from the 1990 to 2000 era, which added a twist to the competition.

The judges were Jyotika Gonsalves – ex-Principal, St Xavier’s School, Ragini Iyer – well known singer and composer from Doon, and Alexander Lazarus – a multi-talented musician and singer.

The entire campus vibrated to the melodious songs presented by the participants and the music was further embellished with a mesmerising performance of background dancers colourfully dressed.

Komal Semwal of Cambrian Hall was declared the winner and the runner-up was Tanisha Chhabra of St Thomas’ College in the Solo Category; Shourya Aswal and Vartika Khattri of St Jude’s School were declared the winners, and the runners-up were Harshit Bahukhandi and Prerna Ranakoti of St Thomas’ College. In the Group category, St Jude’s School were declared the Overall Winners and St Thomas’ College, the Runner-up.

Chief Guest HK Chhabra, Director, Doon Cambridge School, gave an inspiring speech to the students. She also gave away the prizes.

Other guests who attended the event included M Gardner, Principal, St Jude’s School, Sonal Chhabra and Mallika Jain.

The vote of thanks was proposed by the Principal, RV Gardner, ex-MLA.