IPS Officer Ajay Rautela given warm farewell on retirement

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 30 Aug: A farewell ceremony was held for senior IPS Officer Ajay Rautela, Commandant General, Home Guards / Director, Civil Defence, at the Home Guards and Civil Defence Headquarters, here, today. Rautela retired today.

On this occasion, Rautela was first welcomed by the officers with a bouquet of flowers. Speaking on the occasion, various officers thanked Rautela for his guidance and affection shown to subordinate officers, as well as for motivating them towards greater efficiency particularly in maintenance of records of arms and ammunition and handling litigation cases of the department and ensuring prompt payment of salaries to outsourced personnel every month.

Rautela was honoured with a memento by the Police officers. On this occasion, Rautela wished all his colleagues a great future and expressed hope that they would perform their duties with full devotion and dedication. He also observed that anyone requiring any guidance or help from him was always welcome to contact him even after his retirement.

On this occasion, Deputy Commandant General of Home Guards Department, Amitabh Srivastava and Rajiv Baloni, Divisional Commandant, Srinagar, Gautam Kumar, Chief Financial Officer, Mamur Jahan, Staff Officer Rahul Sachan, Senior Administrative Officer Shymendra Kumar Sahu, Civil Defence Chief Warden Satish Agrawal and other wardens and officials were present.