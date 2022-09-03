IPS officers Kewal Khurana, Ajay Singh of U’khand Cadre get ‘FICCI Smart Policing Award’

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 2 Sep: IPS officer Kewal Khurana, presently Inspector General (IG), SCRB, and IPS officer Ajay Singh, presently posted as Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP), STF, have been honoured with the ‘Smart Policing Award’ by the Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FICCI) at a function held in New Delhi, today.

DGP Ashok Kumar has congratulated both the officers and expressed the hope that they would continue showcasing their talent towards better policing.

The award is given every year by the Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FICCI) for excellence in policing. Kewal Khurana was given the award for the year 2021 for the Uttarakhand Traffic Eyes App for Road Safety and Traffic Management under the category Road Safety & Traffic Management. It may be recalled that Kewal Khurana, while holding the post of Director, Traffic, Uttarakhand, played an important role in getting rid of the problem of day-to-day traffic jams in the state and towards strengthening the traffic system. During his tenure as Director, Traffic, the Uttarakhand Traffic Eyes App was launched by the Directorate of Traffic on 29 February, 2020. under his guidance with the aim of making traffic arrangements and taking legal action against the drivers violating the rules.

The Uttarakhand Traffic Eyes App is currently integrated into Uttarakhand Police App. About 70,247 total complaints have been received through Uttarakhand Traffic Eyes App from the year 2020 till now, on which about penalties to the tune of Rs 44.84 lakhs have been collected.

IPS officer Ajay Singh has been given the FICCI award for the e-Suraksha Chakra 2.0 launched for Smart Policing Initiatives in the Cyber ​​Crime Management category. The Special Task Force (STF) is working as the nodal agency for the prevention of crimes of serious nature and cybercrime in the state of Uttarakhand. Work is being done on a large scale by the STF to make the general public aware of the crimes of cybercrime, financial loss, jointly. Along with this, from time to time, by arresting such criminals from all over India, the crimes of cybercrime have been curbed in Uttarakhand to a great extent.

High efficiency was introduced in the field of cybercrime through the STF initiatives and the STF became the first agency in Uttarakhand to take legal action against the criminals who cheated through cryptocurrency and sent such criminals behind the bars. Simultaneously, in such inaccessible areas in Rajasthan and Jharkhand where cybercriminals were involved in cybercrimes, the STF managed to get the cyber-criminals from these areas arrested. By establishing liaison with various nodal agencies (ED/IB/ROC/Telecom/Reserve Bank) of the country, the STF has been able to effectively curb serious cybercrimes to a great extent in Uttarakhand. Besides this, Uttarakhand Police became the first state police in the country to organise the second edition of the Cyber ​​Hackathon (Hackathon 2.0) to tackle cybercrimes.