Ishtiyak Khan honoured with Best Actor Award at Waves International Short Film Festival

Short films ‘Misty’ and ‘The Last Meal’ impress on last day of short films festival at Graphic Era

Garhwal Post Bureau

Dehradun, 27 Jul: The three day Waves International Short Film Festival concluded at Graphic Era Hill University here today. The festival offered audiences a deep insight into the cinematic world through short films from India and abroad. The award for Best Film was won by ‘Sour Candy’, while the title of Best Director was awarded to Director Arivasan (Mannasai). Renowned Bollywood actor and a native of Dehradun, Himani Shivpuri was the Chief Guest at the closing ceremony while BJP’s National Vice President of Youth Wing, Neha Joshi was the Guest of Honour.

Some excellent films were screened on the last day today too but The Last Meal starring well known actor Ishtiyak Khan and Misty starring Satish Sharma stood out on concluding day.

Hosted at Graphic Era Hill University, the festival showcased a wide variety of outstanding films, documentaries, and music videos that left a lasting impression through diverse themes and narratives. Films such as Bhranti, The Last Meal, Nazariya, Half Boiled, Aawaaz, and Amplified moved audiences emotionally through their compelling storytelling and impactful messages.

The closing ceremony of the Short Film Festival was graced by renowned film personalities including Actress Himani Shivpuri, Actor Ishtiyak Khan, Actor Gurpal Singh, and Actor Manuj Sharma who shared their experiences and inspiring words, motivating the audience to pursue new dreams and goals. Himani Shivpuri praised the performances of of Ishtiyak Khan in The Last Meal and of Satish Sharma in Misty.

While The Last Meal is a very captivating film that is related to Shaheed Bhagat Singh (played by Aakash Dahiya) who is in the prison waiting for his hanging and expresses his wish to have Sarson Ka Saag and Makki Ki Roti as his last meal. His attendant in jail Bhoga (Ishtiyak Khan) makes his wife to prepare the meal, which he takes to the prison for Bhagat Singh to eat but realises that Bhagat Singh has been executed one day prior to his scheduled day of hanging and the last meal remains uneaten.

At the same time, Misty delves into the inner worlds of Ziba (Satish Sharma) and Shikha (Avantika Shetty), two people who love each other but remained estranged. Their past however keeps haunting them, which when they meet after a long time, assume that it was destiny. Satish Sharma stands out in his performance while Avantika Shetty as Shikha, Radhika Joshi as younger Shikha and Nitish Rawat as younger Ziba also manage credible performances. The film has been directed by Raja Chatterjee.

On the final day, several remarkable films and documentaries were honoured for their exceptional work. The award for Best Story went to Writers Kriti Tandon and Varun Tandon, Best Cinematography to Cinematographer Ashwin Ameri (Sour Candy), Best Actor to Actor Ishtiyak Khan (The Last Mile), Best Actress to Actress Vaishnavi Sharma (Scent of Tulsi), Best Child Actor to Child Artist Veda Agarwal (Sour Candy), and Best Screenplay to Writer Thainaz Meen.

The event was attended by Vice Chancellor of Graphic Era Deemed University, Dr Narpinder Singh, Vice Chancellor of Graphic Era Hill University Dr Amit R Bhatt, Festival Director Amol Ajgaonkar, Co-organiser Arun Kumar Baia, Journalist and Actor Satish Sharma, Head of Media and Mass Communication Department Dr Taha Siddiqui, Dr Himani Binjola, actoe Navneet Gairola, Sandeep Bhatt, other faculty members, students, and spectators.

Actors Avinash Dhyani and Kunal Shamshere Malla, renowned singer Bobby Cash, RJ Kaavya, Wg Cdr (Retd) Anupama Joshi, veteran journalists Upendra Kumar Sharma, Anjali Nauriyal, authors Alok Joshi and Ratna Manucha, Adil Miyan, amongst others.

The event was anchored by Himanshu Bhatt, Ayushi, Bharti Dhami, Nikita Gusain, and Anukriti Srivastava.