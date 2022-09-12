‘Issues and challenges being faced by MSMEs in Uttarakhand & Solutions’ discussed

DEHRADUN, 10 Sept: MSME Development and Facilitation office, Haldwani and Uttaranchal University, collaboratively organized a workshop on “Issues and challenges being faced by MSMEs in the state of Uttarakhand,” on 9th September. It was the first of its kind event wherein Academia and Industries came up to share their challenges with Ministry of MSME.

While delivering the inaugural speech Swati Shahi, Joint Development Commissioner, Ministry of MSME, New Delhi stressed that such events should be organized for University students also, who are future entrepreneurs. Other dignitaries also joined the inaugural session including Chancellor Jitendra Joshi, Vice Chancellor- Prof. Dharam Buddhi , Joint Director MSME Rakesh Choudhury, Deputy Director of Industries, Dehradun- Anupam Dwivedi, President Industrial Association of Uttarakhand– Pankaj Gupta, Deputy Director MSME- SC Kandpal, RK Parmar, OP Singh, Assistant Director MSME- Pushkar Singh, Branch Head NSIC Dehradun- Kunal Kapoor, SSO ESTC Ramnagar- Dinesh Chandra and all the Deans of different departments, Manager CRC- Iqbal Singh, Member India Start Up Organization- Samson Maish and representatives of different Industries such as Doon Kitchen, Beeready, Hostcob Solutions, Himalaya Drugs, Ved Life Savers, Han Agro LLP, Amber Enterprises, HoneyWell, Sharon Biotech, IPCA, SaintLife Pharma, Dixon Technologies, Daffohills Pharmaceuticals, Mahindra & Mahindra, Mochiko Shoes, Biological E Ltd., MG Shahani& Co. Ltd., and Selaqui Industrial Association.

The event started with thr lighting of the lamp and welcome address by Jitendra Joshi. He congratulated team MSME and Uttaranchal University for organizing such an event where MSMEs can share their issue on an open platform and can benefit the state of Uttarakhand. Prof. Dharam Buddhi said Uttaranchal University is ready to provide IT-based solutions to the MEME industries and to help them in IPR facilitation. Swati Shahi paid attention to the issues raised by participants and emphasized on availing the funds and training facilities for students and MSMEs.

RK Choudhary emphasized on the different schemes available for industries and start-ups. Anupam Dwivedi shared his views on contribution, Pankaj Gupta shared different issues faced by new MSMEs in Uttarakhand and emphasized on the University- Academia collaboration. OP Singh discussed different schemes by the Government for the development of MSMEs. Hari Thapliyal discussed about ZED Certification and its importance. The session concluded with a discussion and questionnaire.

The program was conducted by Prof. Anita Gehlot and the vote of thanks was proposed by Iqbal Singh Sawhney.