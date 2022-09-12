World suicide prevention day celebrated at Mahant Hospital

DEHRADUN, 10 Sept: An awareness programme was organized at Shri Mahant Indiresh Hospital, which is run under Shri Guru Ram Rai University, to mark the occasion of World Suicide Prevention Day. It’s worth mentioning that 10th September is celebrated world over as World suicide Prevention Day with awareness programmes organized on this theme. In the programme organized at Shri Mahant Indiresh Hospital, psychiatry specialists expressed ideas and shared knowledge on the prevention of increasing cases of suicide, and the measures to prevent them. Over the occasion, various competitions were organized on the theme of Suicide Prevention, and the winners of the competitions were hounoured with prizes. They said that just like other states of India, Uttarakhand is also dealing with the social evil of increasing suicide cases. This is alarming for Uttarakhand being a hill state.

On Saturday, the awareness programme on suicide prevention was organized on the topic ‘Creating Hope through Action’ which was initiated by HOD, Deptt. of Psychiatry, Dr. Shobit Garg. Addressing the gathering over the occasion, Dr. Shobit Garg said that many people are forced to take dangerous steps like suicide when subjected to situations like stressful atmosphere, anxiety, depression, etc. It’s a matter of extreme worry that in addition to youth, now suicide cases are increasing in children also. He said that with the joint efforts of all in the society, suicide cases can be stopped and a healthier society can be built. While emphasizing the significance of World Suicide Prevention Day, Dr. Shobit Garg said that the world over this day is observed to provide impetus and momentum to awareness against suicide prevention as suicide is preventable if timely action is taken.

He urged all in the society to join hands with the medical specialists to get rid of this social evil of suicide. On this occasion, music therapy was also given to the psychiatric patients.

A Poster Competition was also organized by the medical students on the theme of Suicide Prevention. The Best Poster award was won by Staff Nurse Anjali of Shri Mahant Indiresh Hospital. The winners of the competition were honoured by Dr. Shobit Garg with awards. The role of judges was played by Vice Principal, Shri Guru Ram Rai Institute of Medical & Health Sciences, Dr. Lalit Kumar Varshney, Prof. & HOD, Deptt. of Pharmacology, Shri Guru Ram Rai Institute of Medical & Health Sciences, Dr. M.A. Beg and Senior Pediatrician of Shri Mahant Indiresh Hospital, Dr. S.K. Rana.