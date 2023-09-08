ITBP DG holds interaction with CM Dhami

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 7 Sep: ITBP Director General Anish Dayal Singh met Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami at his official residence, here, on Thursday.

The Director General expressed his gratitude to the Chief Minister for the decision to provide jobs in the services of the state government to the dependants of martyred soldiers of paramilitary forces. He said that there are a large number of soldiers from Uttarakhand in the ITBP. He assured that ITBP would provide all possible support in improving the economy of the people of vibrant villages in the state. ITBP would purchase the products made by them.

The Director General added that, if the ITBP gets support for this through the cooperative societies of the state, then it would be easier to purchase the products. It would also provide doctors and health facilities for such areas. This work would be done in coordination with the Health Department.

Chief Minister Dhami said that, under the Vibrant Village Programme, continuous efforts are being made by the state government to develop the economy of these areas. He said that the products from the vibrant village areas would be made easily available to the ITBP through cooperative societies. The state government is making continuous efforts to promote the local products of the state. Work is being done on branding, packaging and marketing of the products.

Also present on this occasion were MLA Munna Singh Chauhan, Chief Secretary Dr SS Sandhu, Additional Chief Secretary Radha Raturi, Secretary Shailesh Bagauli, ITBP ADG Manoj Rawat, IG Sanjay Gunjyal and DIG Mannu Maharaj.