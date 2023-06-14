Jagmohan Singh Rana is new Chairman of UKPSC

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 13 Jun: On the directive of Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, the government has appointed Prof Jagmohan Singh Rana as the new Chairman of Uttarakhand State Public Service Commission ( UKPSC ). Prof Rana is already serving with the Commission as its member. It is perhaps for the first time that an existing member of the UKPSC has been appointed as the chairman . The orders appointing Prof Rana as the new chairman of the UKPSC were issued late last evening.

It may be recalled that the erstwhile chairman of UKPSC , Dr Rakesh Kumar, a former IAS officer had resigned as the chairman just after putting in one and a half years of service, though his term was six years. Dr Rakesh Kumar had brought in several reforms in the working of the State Public Service Commission, the most important being greater transparency and timely declaration of results.

In view of recent cases of question paper leakage in respect of several recruitment examinations conducted by UKPSC as well as by Uttarakhand Subordinate Services Selection Commission (UKSSSC), the UKPSC as well as the UKSSSC have been in news for the wrong reasons of late. Under the circumstances, the post of chairpersons of UKPSC and UKSSSC assume great importance on which the entire state is keeping an eye. With a tight recruitment calendar to follow, the post could not have been left vacant for more time. Late last evening, orders were issued, handing over the responsibility as chairman to Prof Jagmohan Singh Rana . The orders were issued by Secretary Personnel Shailesh Bagoli.