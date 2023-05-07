Jay Singh Rawat presents CM Dhami his book on  tribes

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 6 May: Senior journalist and writer, Jay Singh Rawat called on Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami at the Chief Minister’s Camp Office, here today and presented him his latest book , “Badalte Daur Se Gujrati Jan Jaatiyan”.

This book has recently been published by the National Book Trust of India (NBT), Government of India. This is the second book by Jay Singh Rawat to be published by NBT. Both the books are research texts.

Author Jay Singh Rawat said that in this research book , an attempt has been made to briefly throw light on the entire tribal society of India, but the book lays major focus on the five tribes of Uttarakhand. Rawat added that he has made an attempt to understand the processes of development and especially the impact of education and health schemes on the five tribes of Uttarakhand and their sub-castes, as well as on various cultures, society, places, languages, scripts, biological diversity, and educational diversity of the tribal people. An attempt has been made to throw light on the level, impact of development, food habits, worship methods and traditional practices. This book is the result of research and study of the author for more than three decades.