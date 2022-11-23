Journalists’ Union Gen Secy submits memorandum of demands to Gov

By OUR STAFF REPORTER

Dehradun, 21 Nov: State General Secretary of Devbhoomi Working Journalists’ Union, Pradeep Futela met Governor Lt General Gurmit Singh (Retd) and handed over a memorandum of demands for resolution of various problems of journalists.

These include providing facilities to journalists similar to state government employees, giving recognition to journalists at the Tehsil level, issuing health cards to journalists, providing pension of Rs 10,000 per month to journalists who have completed 60 years of age, awarding journalists for good journalism, every year, and providing residential facilities.

The request has also been made to provide free accommodation to the state’s journalists during their stay in Dehradun and Delhi, free accident insurance of Rs 10 lakh to active journalists, recognition of web portals, and toll tax exemption.

The Governor examined all the problems closely and instructed officers to prepare a report on the subject. He said that facilities provided to journalists in other states would be studied so that journalists in Uttarakhand could also get the benefits.

The Governor also felicitated Futela with a memento.