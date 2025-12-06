Jugran questions functioning of UKPSC

Garhwal Post Bureau

Dehradun, 5 Dec: BJP leader Ravindra Jugran has expressed deep concern over the postponement of the Uttarakhand Public Service Commission’s (UKPSC) main examination just one day before the scheduled date, calling it unfortunate. Jugran said that such decisions demoralise the candidates and cause severe inconvenience, especially to those coming from remote rural and mountainous regions.

Ravindra Jugran stated that the Uttarakhand Public Service Commission needs to become more alert, dynamic, sensitive, and accountable. He said that the Government of Uttarakhand must urgently conduct a review meeting. The Commission has not had a permanent Chairperson for several years, and it continues to function with an officiating, non-permanent Chairperson. Despite this, there is a need to review the performance and functioning of the Commission’s members as well.

Jugran further said that it is often observed that Commission members rarely visit the Commission office and mostly attend only the meetings. Though they have residential arrangements in Haridwar, they do not stay there and instead commute from Dehradun and other places. He said that Commission members must remain present in the office from morning till evening and closely monitor the Commission’s activities. Only then will the Commission be able to deliver better results.