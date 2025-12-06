Gov advises PCS probationers to be committed to public service

Garhwal Post Bureau

Dehradun, 5 Dec: A group of probationary PCS officers paid a courtesy call on Governor Lieutenant General Gurmit Singh (Retd) today at the Lok Bhawan, here, today.

Welcoming the officers, the Governor said that administrative service is not merely a job but a responsibility and a commitment to public service. He said that Uttarakhand’s geographical conditions are unique, where delivering services to remote and difficult regions is challenging. Officers must understand these challenges and work with positivity and sensitivity.

He advised the trainee officers to attentively listen to the problems of common people and make sincere efforts to resolve them. The Governor added that ensuring the benefits of government schemes reach the last person in society should be their mission and vision.

The Governor also emphasised the use of e-governance and digital technology to make services simpler and time-bound, preventing citizens from having to visit offices repeatedly. He said that transparency, integrity, and timeliness are essential in administrative functioning, and urged officers to take a pledge to stay away from corruption.

The Governor said that people expect respect, sensitivity, and justice from the administration. He encouraged the trainee officers to always remain humble, impartial, and honest. Expressing confidence, he said that their positive approach, work ethic, and spirit of service will help guide Uttarakhand toward a better future.

Director of the Secretariat Training and Management Institute, Santosh Badoni, along with the probationary PCS officers, was present on the occasion.