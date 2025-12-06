Notification issued for regularisation of contractual employees

By Arun Pratap Singh

Garhwal Post Bureau

Dehradun, 5 Dec: Uttarakhand Government led by Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami has taken a major decision by finally implementing the revised regularisation rules. Under the new provisions, employees who have completed ten years of service up to the prescribed date will now be eligible for regularisation. The revised rules clarify which categories of employees will benefit and from when.

In a matter pending for a long time, the State Government has now reached a conclusion. As part of an important policy decision, the Government has amended the Regularisation Rules-2013 and issued the Revised Regularisation Rules-2025 for personnel appointed on daily wages, work-charged positions, contractual appointments, fixed-pay engagements, part-time duty and ad hoc arrangements.

A notification in this regard was issued on Friday by Personnel Secretary Shailesh Bagoli. As per the revised rules, employees appointed on daily wages, work-charged posts, contractual terms, fixed-pay positions, part-time duties and ad hoc roles will be eligible for regularisation provided they fulfil other conditions and have completed at least ten years of continuous service in that post or an equivalent post up to 4 December 2018.

Earlier, under the pre-amendment provision, employees in the above categories were eligible for regularisation if they fulfilled the required conditions and had completed at least five years of continuous service in that post or an equivalent post on the date of promulgation of the 2013 rules. However, the Uttarakhand High Court had stayed the five-year clause, and the matter had remained pending since 2018. The Government has now implemented the revised rules, extending the required service period to ten years.