CM honours martyrs’ families, announces welfare measures for soldiers

Garhwal Post Bureau

Dehradun, 5 Dec: Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami today participated in the Uttarakhand Ananya Samman programme at a hotel on Sahastradhara Road and he honoured the family members of soldiers who attained martyrdom on the occasion. Paying homage to the fallen heroes, the CM said the struggle, pain and unwavering devotion of their families towards the nation serve as a profound inspiration. He observed that Dev Bhoomi Uttarakhand is also revered as Veerbhumi, with members of almost every family serving in the Army or paramilitary forces, and added that the brave sons of the state have safeguarded the nation by laying down their lives.

Dhami noted that, being the son of a soldier himself, he has always carried deep sensitivity, respect and dedication towards the martyrs and their families . He said that, in honour of their valour and sacrifice, the State Government has enhanced the ex-gratia amount provided to their dependants from Rs 10 lakhs to Rs 50 lakhs. Highlighting the unprecedented increase in the lump sum and annual financial assistance extended to soldiers decorated with gallantry awards ranging from the Param Vir Chakra to Mention-in-Despatches, Dhami informed that the government has decided to appoint one member of a martyr ’s family to government service.

He added that the application period for government jobs for such families has been extended from two years to five years.

Pushkar Singh Dhami further said that the State Government is implementing schemes such as pre-job training for the dependants of martyrs and financial assistance for the marriage of daughters. He stated that free travel in government buses has been arranged for gallantry award recipients and ex-servicemen, while a 25 per cent rebate on stamp duty has been provided for serving and retired soldiers purchasing property up to Rs 25 lakh.

The same 25 per cent concession on stamp duty for the purchase of immovable property has also been extended to ex-servicemen and Veer Naris.

Cabinet Minister Ganesh Joshi, MLA Umesh Sharma Kau, Managing Editor of Zee News Rahul Sinha and other dignitaries were also present at the event.