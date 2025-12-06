Poster of “Ek Pratigya Dev Bhoomi” unveiled in Doon

Garhwal Post Bureau

Dehradun, 5 Dec: Rajat Raj Films Productions unveiled the first-look poster of its upcoming feature film, “Ek Pratigya Dev Bhoomi”, at a press conference held at the Uttaranchal Press Club, here, on Friday. The event saw an enthusiastic gathering of media professionals, film lovers and distinguished guests.

The film is written and directed by Shiv Narayan Singh Rawat, who addressed the media and shared key insights about the project. He emphasised that the film draws deeply from the cultural and spiritual heritage of Uttarakhand—revered as Dev Bhoomi—and carries a strong message of commitment, values and emotional depth inspired by the Himalayan state.

Lead actors Rajat Malhotra and Kamini Devshali expressed their excitement about portraying powerful, culturally rooted characters. The supporting cast, including Yatender Johri, Namrta, SS Dogra and Paul, was also introduced and acknowledged for their contributions.

The creative team was presented at the conference, with Sam Chaudhary Jalotiya serving as Associate Director. Director Rawat informed journalists that the film will be extensively shot across scenic and spiritual locations in Uttarakhand, aiming to showcase the region’s natural grandeur and cultural richness on the big screen.

The first-look poster received an overwhelming response from attendees, who appreciated its aesthetic composition and thematic depth. The event concluded with an engaging Q&A session, at which members of the media interacted with the cast and crew regarding the storyline, production schedule and release plans.

Meanwhile, KL Arora, Founder of the Sr Citizens Welfare Society, has appealed to the Chief Minister of Uttarakhand to grant tax-free status to Rawat’s earlier film, “Bolya Kaka”, and to honour the director with a state award for his contributions to regional cinema.

The poster launch event was graced by several notable personalities, including Dr Atul Joshi, LR Kothiyal, Gopal Singh Thapa, Sushil Jangra and Madhu Rawat. The event was anchored by Author Prof SS Dogra.