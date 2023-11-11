Kabir Bedi says at Aryan School, “Never lose touch with your creative self”

By SIMONE TONI WEIBEL

Pics: Mohtshim Khan

DEHRADUN, 9 Nov: The internationally recognised actor Kabir Bedi gave a speech as Chief Guest at the renowned Aryan School on the occasion of the 23rd Founders Day.

He emphasised creativity in his speech. He himself could have considered various professions, but he chose a creative path. Whether someone works in a bank, insurance company, as an entrepreneur or deals with cars, “ never lose touch with your creative self ,” he said. “It is the creative self that serves as the greatest resource of positivity and energy. It is the soul and there the best things happen and that is what helps in the professional life as well as in personal matters. Creativity dislikes routine and we have the great choice, to bring surprises up in our life. Unexpected ideas, that bring joy to avoid the routine. Creativity is where ideas come from.” He mentioned Uber, which doesn’t own even one car and Airbnb, they don’t own even one house. All outcomes of creative ideas. Seeing things in a different way, may lead to new opportunities. Spotting opportunities is important, they don’t come like a dance towards you. It could be something we overhear in a conversation, where it is important to actually be open and aware and spot actual opportunities. And all of a sudden, a whole life could change out of an innocent talk.

Bedi spoke about his life in the sixties, when he was working as a freelancer for All India Radio (AIR) to earn some money. Being a big fan of the Beatles at that time, he knew, that they were in Delhi, because they had been kicked out of Singapore. He managed to get a press card and a recorder from AIR and he went off to the Continental Hotel, were the Beatles resided. Bringing up a whole story about the request of the government to get an interview with them, the manager told him, that he himself will give him the interview that very evening. But when it was time, the manager couldn't give the interview, led Kabir to the Beatles and told them to do the interview with him. After that, he lost the tape somehow and he took it as a sign, to leave the job at AIR. So he explained, that there are many opportunities to take and we have to be smart enough to see and take them. This led him to his last advice for the students; to ask the right questions. He talked about time consuming pleasures as media and such and motivated the students to ask themselves, what they are prepared to give up on pleasures now, to get what they most want in the world for their future? As they might think, that there is plenty of time, but in fact there isn't. So they should ask themselves now, what makes their heart sing. They should think about all these things; creativity, spotting opportunities and the right questions.

Actor and Motivational Speaker Mukesh Tyagi was the Guest Of Honour.

Principal B Dasgupta presented the School ‘s Annual Report.