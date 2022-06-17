Kailash Gehtodi appointed Chairman of Forest Development Corporation

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 16 Jun: Former Champawat MLA Kailash Gehtodi, who had vacated his seat to enable Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami contest the subsequent by-election so that he could become an MLA and remain CM beyond the period of 6 months, has been appointed Chairman of the Uttarakhand Forest Development Corporation with the status equivalent to a cabinet minister. An order to this effect was issued under the signature of Secretary Nitesh Jha today.

It was expected that Gehtodi would be rewarded with some important position after he had vacated his seat for Dhami. The appointment has come sooner than expected. The appointment order does not mention any term, which means that it would depend on the government how long he would occupy the post.