Chandan Ramdas airlifted to Medanta Hospital

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 16 Jun: Cabinet Minister Chandan Ramdas had taken ill yesterday during the assembly session with high fever and was admitted to Doon Hospital and then taken to Max Hospital. However, in view of his condition, the doctors have recommended that he be referred to Medanta Hospital in New Delhi. At the time of writing this report, arrangements were being made to airlift him in an air ambulance to Medanta Hospital.

Sources claim that the doctors felt the need for further diagnostic tests on him and it was for this reason he was being taken to Delhi. His condition is stated to be stable but further tests and treatment are required.

Earlier, Cabinet Ministers Premchand Aggarwal and Dhan Singh Rawat paid him a visit to learn about his well-being.