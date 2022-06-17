Minister Joshi holds meeting on recharging water sources

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 16 Jun: Agriculture and Rural Development Minister Ganesh Joshi convened a review meeting on the Chief Minister’s announcements related to his constituency before the start of the assembly proceedings, this morning. The meeting was attended by the officers of the District Administration, Revenue Department, Forest, Jal Sansthan and Drinking Water Corporation.

A discussion was held on recharging drinking water sources by making small lakes or ponds for rejuvenation of rivers.

It was directed by Minister Joshi that, for a permanent solution to the drinking water problems of the area, work should be started immediately while preparing a strategy to recharge the water sources.

He said that, while making a far-reaching policy on the country’s drinking water problems, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has started the Amrit Sarovar Yojana for the construction of small lakes and ponds to recharge the water sources under MNREGA. Under which, at least 75 small lakes or ponds are to be constructed in each district.

The officers were directed by the Cabinet Minister that before proposing the construction of the above ponds or lakes, a joint site inspection should be done by the officials of Forest Department, Geological Experts, Revenue Department, Drinking Water and Irrigation Departments.

It was decided that a joint site inspection of the established sites would be done on Saturday. Present at the meeting were UCEC Director Dr MPS Bisht, Chief Engineer, Drinking Water Corporation, SC Pant, Superintending Engineer, Irrigation Department, RK Tiwari, Dinesh Chandra Uniyal, RS Gusain, HC, ADM, Barnwal, Divisional Forest Officer, Dehradun, Tripathi and Manjit Rawat.