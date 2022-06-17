Minister Satpal Maharaj reiterates need for Dam Safety Protocol

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun/New Delhi, 16 Jun: State Cabinet Minister Satpal Maharaj has urged the Department of Water Resources, River Development and Ganga Rejuvenation, Union Ministry of Jal Shakti to disseminate information about the provisions of the Dam Safety Act 2021 through the Central Water Commission and to brainstorm on the dam safety regime.

He was participating as representative of Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami at a workshop organised in New Delhi under the chairmanship of Union Jal Shakti Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat at the Dr Ambedkar International Centre.

The workshop was on “Dam Safety Governance” in India. The notification of the Dam Safety Act, 2021 was issued by the Central Government on 14 December, 2021, which has come into effect from 30 December 2021.

Minister Satpal Maharaj said that the main objective of the Dam Safety Act is to provide an institutional framework and mechanism for prevention of disasters arising out of dam rupture. This would be done through proper inspection, operation and maintenance of dams. He discussed the functioning of the National Committee on Dam Safety (NCDS), a committee constituted by the Central Government under the Dam Safety Act. This committee will recommend the necessary policies and rules for the protection of dams and work on exchange of ideas and techniques used by different states at the national level. It will suggest changes in the existing dam construction, their operational activities and the need for rehabilitation of the aging dams.

He stated that, as per section 11(2) of the Dam Safety Act, 2021, all the State Governments are required to implement the provisions contained in the Act within 180 days from the date of coming into force of the Act by the State Committee on Dam Safety (SCDS) and State Dam. It is necessary to form a Safety Organisation (SDSO). Taking prompt action as per the provisions contained in the Dam Safety Act, 2021, the Government of Uttarakhand has constituted the State Committee on Dam Safety (SCDS) and State Dam Safety Organisation (SDSO) within the prescribed limit on 2 May 2022. At present there are about 30 main dams in the state of Uttarakhand. Effective action can be taken for proper inspection, operation and maintenance of dams in the state and proper arrangements for the safety of dams will be ensured.

Irrigation Minister Satpal Maharaj handed over a letter to Union Jal Shakti Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat expressing his gratitude for increasing the limit of Rs 2.50 lakh per hectare to Rs 4.00 lakh under PMKSY Har Khet Ko Pani Yojana. Out of 3,069 canals constructed in the state in 2010 and 2013, due to the horrific divine calamity, more than 300 could not be started due to damage. He said that under PMKSY Har Khet Ko Pani Yojna for hill states through Surface Minor Irrigation Schemes, there should be changes or relaxation in the standards for grant of approval for the schemes of revival, renovation, strengthening and expansion of canals.

He also sought approval for the proposed Jamrani Dam project at the earliest.

Minister of State for Jal Shakti Prahlad Singh Patel, Karnataka Minister Govind M. Karjol, Arunachal Minister Mama Natung, Meghalaya Minister Preston Tynsong, Gujraj Minister Rushikesh Ganeshbhai Patel, Bihar Minister Sanjay Kumar Jha, Goa Minister Subhash A. Shirodkar, Uttar Pradesh Minister Swatantra Dev Singh and Tamil Nadu minister Thiru Durai Murugan were among those present.