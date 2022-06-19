Kamal Sharma receives Hony Doctorate

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 17 Jun: The 11th Sorbon International Convocation was held at Punarnava Wellness Resort on 15 June at which Kamal Sharma received an Honorary Doctorate in International Sports Journalism based on his work, achievements, contribution to the nation and society.

The Doctorate degree was presented by Dr John Thomas Prade, (President) and Dr Vivek Choudhary (Vice President) of Ecole Superieure Robert De Sorbon University, France.

Premchand Aggarwal, Minister of Finance and Urban Development, Uttarakhand, was the Guest of Honour at the event.

Dr Kamal Sharma is an internationally acclaimed sports photojournalist who has covered cricket, golf, tennis, polo amongst other sports for the past 35 years.

He is the only Asian Photojournalist to have covered the 9/11 attack in New York, USA.

A photo exhibition on 9/11 terror attack is on for the guests visiting the resort