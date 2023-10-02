Karmabhoomi Foundation to organise Justice KC Dhulia Memorial Lecture on 26 Nov

Dehradun, 30 Sep: The Karmabhoomi Foundation Uttarakhand has decided to hold an Annual Event on 26th November 2023 on ‘Constitution Day’ in the memory of Justice Keshav Chandra Dhulia. The event has been titled ‘Justice Keshav Chandra Dhulia Memorial Lecture and Prize Distribution Function’.

An eminent Jurist shall deliver the Lecture and prizes shall be given to the winners of the essay and a Moot Court competition for the Law students of universities in Uttarakhand, who have passed out their law course. The details and rules of the competition shall be framed shortly. The competition will be conducted in Dehradun in Mid-November.

It may be recalled that Justice Keshav Chandra Dhulia was born in Village Madanpur in District Pauri Garhwal on 10 March 1928. He completed his primary education in Bankandi school near his village Madanpur. Thereafter he sought admission in the various schools near his village such as Matiali but was refused admission as his father Pandit Bhairav Dutt Dhulia was a renowned freedom fighter. He was however able to get admission in the Missionary school in Chelusain in Pauri Garhwal, as the Principal Peter was considerate enough to grant an admission to him.

After Independence, his father was released from Jail and he graduated, post graduated (in Economics) and studied Law at the famous Allahabad University, where he came in contact with numerous eminent professors and freedom fighters. Keshav Chandra Dhulia was a student leader himself and was in the forefront of all the emerging issues of students aspiring in the young nation. He returned to Lansdowne to practice law in the local court and to help his father in the publication of the famous weekly newspaper ‘Karmabhoomi’. After his marriage, he had additional family responsibilities and therefore he ventured to practice Law at the High Court of Allahabad. He arrived in the city with a small steel trunk and struggled in the initial years. But despite that, he was in constant touch with the people of Garhwal who sought his guidance and help and to resolve their issues with Board of Education office, Accountant General Office, Board of Revenue office which were all located in Allahabad. He would reply by letters regarding their various issues. He rose to be the ‘Chief Standing Council’ of the Allahabad High Court and later was elevated as Judge of Allahabad High Court. He was the second person from Garhwal to be elevated and the first lawyer from Garhwal to rise to such a position.

He is known for giving numerous noteworthy judgments and was also known for his fast disposal of cases. His sudden death from heart attack on 15 January 1985 left a deep void among the bereaved family, friends and admirers. He was a true son of the soil who rose to such high position from humble background with his grit and hard work. He has left a legacy of honesty, truthfulness and concern for the downtrodden.