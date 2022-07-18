Kasiga School celebrates 15th Founder’s Day

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 17 Jul: Kasiga School held its 15th Founder’s Day and Investiture Ceremony here today. A new batch of students took oath as School Council office bearers. The Chief Guest was Brigadier Anirban Datta, accompanied by his wife, Jyoti Datta. Also present were School Chairman Ramesh Batta, Poonam Batta, Director, Finance and Administration, Siddharth Batta, Director, Welfare, Chandni Batta along with the Head of School, Dr Rajput Surendra Singh, and officiating Head of School Sunil Kumar Jain.

The celebration commenced with the lighting of the ceremonial lamp invoking the blessings of Goddess Saraswati.

The passing of the light ritual signified the transfer of leadership roles from the old student council members to the newly appointed office bearers. The Head of School administered the oath as the student council members swore to lead by example and uphold the values that Kasiga School epitomises.

The newly appointed Head Boy, Bipin Kumar, Head Girl Priscilla Haokip, Deputy Head Boy Sanjog Agarwal, Deputy Head Girl Ashna Vohra, Sports Captain Nischit Bhatia, Deputy Sports Captain Yuvraj Arora and Cultural Prefect Rishiraj Thakur assured all present of their commitment and sincerity, respectful, impartial and responsible attitude in the months to come. They vowed to act in the best interests of the student and teaching community while staying true to their selves. The Chief Guest and the Chairman congratulated them and urged them to be impartial and honest in discharging their duties. They reiterated that the onus of taking Kasiga to newer heights lay with the newly elected prefectorial body members.

The discipline in-charges were then sworn in by the Head Boy.