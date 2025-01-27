Kasiga School celebrates Graduation Day

By Our Staff Reporter

DEHRADUN, 25 Jan: Kasiga School , here celebrated its Graduation Day with great zeal and fervour. The day was a testament to the school ’s commitment to nurturing excellence and celebrating the milestones of its students as they embark on new journeys.

The event was graced by the presence of the distinguished educator RP Singh, who has made remarkable contributions to the Indian education sector through his expertise in educational administration, curriculum development, and institution building. Also in attendance were Ramesh Batta, Chairman of Kasiga School , Chandni Batta, Director of Welfare, and Siddharth Batta, Director of Finance and Administration.

The event commenced with the auspicious lighting of the lamp to invoke the blessings of God followed by the Passing of the Light Ceremony. Head of School , Rajput Surendra Singh passed the light to the graduating class, symbolizing their hope and wishes for the students to carry forward the flame of knowledge and wisdom.

In his address, Rajput inspired the students to chase their dreams with determination and emerge as winners in all spheres of life.

The graduating class presented a melodious rendition of the song “Dreamers,” which captured the emotions of the moment. The students were honored with mementos as tokens of love and appreciation from the school . Head girl Yahvee Sadh and head boy Aditya Chaurasiya shared heartfelt speeches, recounting their nostalgic and transformative journey at Kasiga School , which left the audience moved.

To recognize their outstanding achievements, Valedictorian Certificates were presented to exemplary students of the graduating batch, honoring their dedication and success.

Chief Guest RP Singh graced the audience with words of wisdom and shared his rich experience in the field of education giving the graduating batch advice for lifetime.