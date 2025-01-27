Tiger kills leopard in Khatima forest area

By OUR STAFF REPORTER
KHATIMA, 25 Jan: According to the reports reaching Dehradun Forest headquarters, in a tragic incident highlighting increasing wildlife conflicts, a leopard has been found dead following a clash with a tiger in the Surai forest area of Khatima. The incident was revealed during a routine patrolling being conducted on Friday by the forest personnel who discovered the leopard‘s body behind bushes in Compartment 46D of the forest. Paw marks of a tiger were found on the neck of the leopard, suggesting a fatal altercation between the two and the tiger being the much stronger species as compared to the leopards, leopard had to lose its life.
Forest Range Officer Rajendra Singh Manral reported that the incident came to light during an evening patrol conducted by the forest department team. The body of the leopard, bearing visible tiger paw marks on its neck, was found at the scene. Paw marks of a tiger were also observed in the surrounding area, leading officials to conclude that the leopard died in a struggle with a tiger.
A panel of veterinarians conducted a post-mortem examination of the leopard, and the Forest Department registered a case on Friday regarding the incident. The department awaits the detailed post-mortem report to investigate the matter further.