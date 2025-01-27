Tiger kills leopard in Khatima forest area

By OUR STAFF REPORTER

KHATIMA , 25 Jan: According to the reports reaching Dehradun Forest headquarters, in a tragic incident highlighting increasing wildlife conflicts, a leopard has been found dead following a clash with a tiger in the Surai forest area of Khatima . The incident was revealed during a routine patrolling being conducted on Friday by the forest personnel who discovered the leopard ‘s body behind bushes in Compartment 46D of the forest . Paw marks of a tiger were found on the neck of the leopard , suggesting a fatal altercation between the two and the tiger being the much stronger species as compared to the leopards, leopard had to lose its life.