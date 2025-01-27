DM Bansal greets national games mascot, torch rally

By OUR STAFF REPORTER

DEHRADUN, 25 Jan: District Magistrate Savin Bansal welcomed the mascot , logo, jersey, tagline and the torch rally (Tejaswini) for the 38th National Games that marched from the Secretariat. The torch rally (Tejaswini) proceeded from the Secretariat to the Clock Tower, with participation from school children, NCC cadets, and the general public.

On this occasion, Bansal expressed joy over the inauguration of the Games by Prime Minister Narendra Modi from Uttarakhand on January 28. He emphasised that sports is not just an activity but an important element that enhances the quality of life, strengthening individuals socially, mentally, and emotionally. He highlighted the importance of incorporating sports into the regular lifestyle of individuals of all ages, including children and youth.