Travel writer couple Hugh, Colleen Gantzer, Radha Bahin Bhatt of Uttarakhand bag Padma Shri

By OUR STAFF REPORTER

DEHRADUN ,25 Jan: Leading travel writers and regular columnists of Garhwal Post, Hugh Gantzer and his late wife Colleen Gantzer as well as social activist and Gandhian Radha Bahin Bhatt from Uttarakhand are amongst the Padma Shri awardees announced by Narendra Modi Government this year.

It may be recalled that Colleen Gantzer had passed away recently. Gantzers, regular columnists for Garhwal Post and leading travel bloggers lived in Mussoorie. Colleen was born in Godhara in Gujarat (then in Bombay Presidency).

Hugh ‘s father has also been municipal chairman in Mussoorie before Independence. Hugh (94) was born in Patna in Bihar. Hugh ‘s father JF Gantzer (Member of British Empire) was also chairman City Board Mussoorie around 1940s for three to four years. He was first nominated as member and later elected as its chairman by the elected members.