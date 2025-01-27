Civic polls results: a mixed bag BJP fairs well in Haridwar

By OUR STAFF REPORTER

DEHRADUN, 25 Jan: Counting of votes was still underway when this report was filed late Saturday night in the wards of Dehradun and Haridwar Municipal Corporations. As per the trends available, BJP has a clear advantage over Congress in both the Corporations but in many wards, Independent candidates and the Congress managed to win or lead.

In Dehradun Municipal Corporation, results declared at the time of filing the report are as follows: BJP candidate won in Ward 16, Independent candidate Poonam Pundir won in Ward 76, BJP candidate won in Bharu Wala Ward 79, BJP candidate Sumit Pundir won in Ward 62, Congress candidate Robin Tyagi won by 650 votes in Ward 47, Sumitra Dhyani lost in Yamuna Colony, BJP ‘s Sanjay Singhal won by 66 votes, BJP ‘s outgoing councilor Aftab Alam lost in Majra Ward 77, Congress’s Zahid Ansari won by 218 votes, Mukesh Singhal won by 470 votes in Ward 80, BJP candidate Anjali Singhal won in Rest Camp Ward 80, BJP candidate Sanjay Singhal won in Ward 35, Vijay Lakshmi Negi won in Dobhal Chowk Ward 65, BJP candidate Sushila Sharma won in Nehru Gram Ward 64, Independent candidate Dinesh Kemwal won in Ward 63, and Mahendra Rawat from Congress won in Rajiv Nagar Ward 50.

Additionally, the following councillors were elected: Sumendra Singh Bohra from Congress in Ward 1, Sagar Lama from Congress in Ward 2, Ashok Dobriyal in Ward 16, Anita Garg from BJP in Ward 22, Manoj Jatav from BJP in Ward 25, Komal Vohra from Congress in Ballupur Ward 32, Sangeeta Gupta from BJP in Ward 35, Ajay Tyagi from Congress in Ward 47, Sumit Pundir from BJP in Ward 62, Dinesh Kemwal as an Independent in Ward 63, Sushila from BJP in Nehrugram Ward 64, Vijaylakshmi Savita Best from Congress in Ward 65, Poonam Pundir as an Independent in Ward 76, Zahid Ansari in Majra Ward 77, Deepak Negi from BJP in Ward 79, Anjali Singhal from BJP in Ward 80, Mehrban Singh Bhandari from BJP in Ward 94, Kamli Bhatt from BJP in Ward 48, and Mahendra Rawat from Congress in Ward 50. Aftab Alam, brother of BJP ’s lal batti holder Shadab Shams, lost by 219 votes in Ward 77.

Haridwar Municipal Corporation Election Update: Akash Bhati from BJP won from Ward 1. Sunita Devi from BJP won from Ward 2. Suryakant Sharma from BJP won from Ward 3. Congress won Ward 4, with Mahavir Vashisth re-elected as Councilor. Anil Vashisth from BJP was re-elected from Ward 5. Sumit Chaudhary, BJP candidate, won from Ward 6. Shruti Khevariya from BJP won from Ward 7. Himanshu Gupta from Congress won from Ward 8. Sohit Sethi from Congress won from Ward 9. Sachin Kumar from BJP won from Ward 10. Deepak Sharma from BJP won from Ward 11. Isht Dev Soni from BJP won from Ward 12. Manju Rawat from BJP won from Ward 13. Vicky Bhushan from Congress won from Ward 15. Nisha Naudiyal, BJP candidate, won from Ward 16. Rani Devi from BJP won from Ward 17. Mamta Negi, BJP candidate, won from Ward 18. Monika Saini from BJP won from Ward 19. Rajesh Sharma, BJP candidate, won from Ward 20. Pinky Chaudhary, BJP candidate, won from Ward 21. Sapna Sharma from BJP won from Ward 22. Aashi Bhardwaj from BJP won from Ward 23. Paramjit Gill from BJP won from Ward 24. Ekta Gupta from BJP won from Ward 25. Shubham Mandola from BJP won from Ward 26. Sunil Agarwal from BJP won from Ward 27. Mukul Parashar won from Rajghat Ward 28. Prashant Saini from BJP won from Ward 29. Sachin Agarwal from BJP won from Ward 30.