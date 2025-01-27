National Games prestigious torch Tejaswini arrives at Tula Institute

By Our Staff Reporter

DEHRADUN, 25 Jan: The 38th National Games Uttarakhand torch , ‘ Tejaswini ’, made its way to Tula ‘s Institute and Tula ‘s International School on Saturday amidst a wave of enthusiasm and applause.

Having traveled 3,823 km across 99 locations in 13 districts, the torch ’s journey stands as a testament to the determination and unity of the state. The initiative was flagged off by Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, on December 26, last year in Haldwani, symbolising the state’s pride in hosting the prestigious National Games .

The arrival of the torch at Tula ’s Institute was marked by a grand reception. Vice-Chairman Raunak Jain, Vice-president Technology Raghav Garg, Headmaster Raman Koushal, HOD Sports Deepak Rawat, along with faculty members, students, and NCC cadets, came together to welcome ‘ Tejaswini ’.