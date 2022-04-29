Koshyari attends Holocaust Remembrance Day

By Our Staff Reporter

Mumbai, 27 Apr: Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari attended a prayer meeting to commemorate the Holocaust Remembrance Day in Mumbai on Tuesday.

The Governor accompanied by Consul Generals of various countries attended the prayer meeting held at the Keneseth Eliyahoo Synagogue in Mumbai and lit candles in memory of the people who lost their lives in the holocaust.

The Holocaust Remembrance Day is observed to pay tribute to the millions of Jews who were killed by Nazi Germany during the Second World War.

President of the Sassoon Trust Solomon Sopher, President of Shaare Rason Synagogue Judah Samuel, Consul General of Israel in Mumbai Kobbi Shoshani, Consul General of USA in Mumbai David J Ranz, Consul General of France in Mumbai Jean Marc Sere Charlet and Consul Generals of UAE, Russian Federation, Argentina, Australia, Canada, Hungary, Iceland, Ireland, Italy, Japan, Netherlands, Poland, Sweden, Spain, Germany, South Africa and Britain and members of the Jewish community were present.