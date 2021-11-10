Koshyari felicitates ‘Corona Warriors’ from Road Safety Patrol

By Our Staff Reporter

Mumbai, 8 Nov: Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari felicitated the state and district officers of the Road Safety Patrol and Civil Defence for their work during COVID-19 pandemic at the Raj Bhavan, here, today.

The Governor also felicitated social workers and representatives of non-governmental organisations for their work during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The felicitation was organised by the Road Safety Patrol and the Mahatma Gandhi Global Peace Foundation.

State Commandant of the Road Safety Patrol, Arvind Deshmukh, Commandant of Thane and Global Ambassador of Mahatma Gandhi Global Peace Foundation Manilal Shimpi and Editor of Swarajya Toran Kishore Patil, were present on the occasion.

Arvind Rangrao Deshmukh, Manilal Ratilal Shimpi, Kishor Baliram Patil, Dnyaneshwar Barku Mhatre, President of Maharashtra State Konkan Division Headmasters Association, Yashwant Mahadu Sore, entrepreneur and social worker Macchindranath Valmik Kadam, Secondary Education Officer, ZP, Nandurbar, Ramchandra Shantaram Desale, Social Worker KD Patil, Divisional Commandant, RSP, Balasaheb Bansi Netke, Chief Fire Officer, Ulhasnagar, Shridhar Jayvant Patil, Social Worker, Khana Chahiye Group, Mumbai, Jesus is Life Foundation, Ulhasnagar, Roti De Group, Kalyan, and Kutch Yuvak Sangh, Kalyan were among those felicitated on the occasion.