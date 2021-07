By OUR STAFF REPORTER

Mumbai, 22 Jul: Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari felicitated Corona Warriors from Dahisar for their social work during the pandemic period at a function held at Raj Bhavan, here, today.

Forty-five Corona Warriors were felicitated on the occasion. Member of the State Legislature Manisha Chaudhari, Mandal President Arvind Yadav, Corporators and Corona Warriors were present on the occasion.