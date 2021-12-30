KR Malkani was a fiercely nationalist journalist: Koshyari

By Our Staff Reporter

Mumbai, 28 Dec: Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari described former Lt Governor of Puducherry and senior journalist KR Malkani as a fiercely nationalist journalist who dedicated his life to the service of the motherland.

The Governor was speaking at a programme organised to commemorate the Birth Centenary of KR Malkani at Raj Bhavan, here, on Tuesday. The programme was organised by the National Council for the Promotion of Sindhi Language.

MLA Ashish Shelar, Director of the National Council for the Promotion of Sindhi and Urdu Languages, Dr Aquil Ahmed, RSS Konkan Prant Sanghachalak Dr Satish Modh, Convenor Dr Ajit Manyal and Chairman of Sahyog Foundation Dr Ram Jawharani were present.

The Governor said he had the privilege of knowing KR Malkani very closely for many years. He said Malkani, who served as the Editor of Organiser, built the newspaper up from scratch to make it one of the most coveted by associating several top class contributors with it. He said Malkani had love for the Sindhi language and culture. He said efforts should be made to preserve and promote the Sindhi language and all regional languages.

The Governor released books by Dr Ram Jawharani and Aruna Jethwani and felicitated eminent people from the Sindhi community. Nanik Rupani, Kishu Mansukhani and Principal Hemlata Bagla were among those felicitated on the occasion.