Kuldeep Raj Sahni Memorial Blood Donation Camp held in Mussoorie

By Sunil Sonker

Mussoorie, 2 Jun: The 13th Kuldeep Raj Sahni Memorial Blood Donation Camp was organised in Mussoorie on Saturday in the auditorium of Radha Krishna Temple by Rotary Mussoorie and RN Bhargava Old Boys’ Association in collaboration with Mahant Indresh Hospital, Dehradun, for the purpose of social service and human welfare. As many as 350 units of blood were collected.

This camp was organised in the memory of Kuldeep Raj Sahni, whose life was dedicated to social service, charity and human welfare. The camp was inaugurated by Municipal Chairperson Meera Saklani. On this occasion, the Municipal Chairperson also donated blood and inspired everyone to do so. During the inauguration, remembering the life and contribution of Kuldeep Raj Sahni, the people present paid tribute to him by observing two minutes of silence.

Organiser of the blood donation camp, Sandeep Sahani said that with the support of Rotary Club and former students of RA Bhargava School, blood donation camps are organised in the memory of his father on his birth anniversary for the last 12 years in which hundreds of people from Mussoorie and nearby areas participate. The soldiers of the Indo-Tibetan Border Police and Mussoorie Police also donated blood in significant numbers and fulfilled their responsibility towards society. They gave the message that the service of the country can be done not only on the border, but in every aspect of society.

Municipal President Meera Saklani said that it was not just a blood donation camp, but a symbol of unity of society and human values. This event would continue to be an inspiration in the memory of Kuldeep Raj Sahni. She said that the Nagar Palika Parishad will also try to make people aware through various means to make blood donations in future.

On this occasion, former MLA Jot Singh Gunsola, Manmohan Singh Malla, Dhan Prakash Agarwal, City Congress President Amit Gupta, ITM Deputy Director Anita Mahendru, Yogita Goyal, Renu Jain, Rotary President Sanjay Jain, DK Jain, Rajat Kapoor, Deepika Sahni, Shailendra Karnawal, Deepak Agarwal, Arjun Kaitura, ITBP Public Relations Officer Dhamendra Bhandari and a large number of people were also present.