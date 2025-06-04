Mumkin Hai Foundation, Subharti Hospital organise health camp

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 2 Jun: In a significant step towards ensuring better health among the tribals, Mumkin Hai Development Foundation, in association with Shubharati Hospital and supported by ONGC, Tel Bhawan, Dehradun under its CSR initiative, organised the second event of Phase 2 of the Janjatiya Gaurav Varsh programme at Bala Ji Mandir, Sherpur, here on Saturday. The health and wellness camp, dedicated to the 150th birth anniversary of Bhagwan Birsa Munda, focused on raising awareness about Sickle Cell Anaemia and providing free health check-ups and medicines to the tribal and rural communities.

The camp witnessed an overwhelming turnout of villagers, reflecting the pressing need for accessible healthcare services in the region. Pragati, Director of Mumkin Hai Development Foundation, expressed gratitude for the enthusiastic response, emphasising the importance of such initiatives in reaching underserved communities and reaffirming the Foundation’s commitment to continue its efforts.

A highlight of the event was an awareness session on Sickle Cell Anaemia conducted by Dr Prashaant Kumar Bhatnagar, Associate Professor and Governing Body Member of Shubharati Hospital, who served as the special guest speaker at the event. He explained the symptoms, treatment options, and preventive measures related to the disease with clarity and compassion. The camp was further strengthened by the presence of a panel of expert doctors, including Dr Virendra Dutt Semwal (Senior General Physician), Dr Lalit Mohan Sundriyal (Senior Ophthalmologist), Dr Kanta Kumar (Senior Female Physician), Dr Ambar Karwal and Dr Rishabh (Dermatologists), Dr Sanghmitra Jaswal (Senior Dental Surgeon), and Dr Ishan Chaudhary (ENT Specialist).

Most patients who attended the camp were given treatment for ailments such as body pain, stomach infections, eye and ear problems, fatigue, gas issues, and general nutritional deficiencies. The organisers distributed a wide range of free medicines, including pain relief tablets, eye drops, oral rehydration salts, iron and calcium supplements, multi-vitamin tablets, gas tablets, and medicines for stomach and ear infections.

On this occasion, Pragati claimed that this initiative is a testament to the power of collaborative efforts, demonstrating how ONGC’s CSR vision and the dedication of healthcare professionals can uplift and empower communities, one health camp at a time.