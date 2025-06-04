Thousands to join Himalayan Cleanup on World Environment Day

Garhwal Post Bureau

Dehradun, 2 Jun: On 5 June, to commemorate World Environment Day, one of the largest ever cleanup drives in the Indian Himalayan Region will take place across Uttarakhand and Himachal Pradesh. Spearheaded by Waste Warriors, in collaboration with local community groups, government departments, educational institutions, and NGOs, the event is expected to mobilise over 7,000 participants across both states.

This initiative is being powered by the collective efforts of Mahila Mandals, youth groups, NCC, NSS units, schools, colleges, training academies, with critical support from government bodies such as the Forest Department and Municipal Corporations. The unified aim is to clean and protect the fragile natural environment of the Himalayan ecosystem.

In Dehradun, where Waste Warriors has a long-standing presence in solid waste management, the cleanup will be conducted at multiple key locations, including Sahastradhara Tourist Spot;

Harrawala Area; Laxman Siddh Templel; Meethi Beri Road, near IMA; Tapkeshwar Temple Road; Johri Gaon Forest Area.

Beyond Dehradun, large-scale cleanups will also take place in several ecologically sensitive sites including Kempty Fall (Mussoorie); Mansa Devi Temple (Haridwar); Neelkanth Temple (Rishikesh);

Gaichwan Village (Uttarkashi region); Jim Corbett National Park; Assan Wetland (Vikasnagar); Bhatta Fall (Mussoorie); Jabarkhet Nature Reserve (Mussoorie); and Gangotri Trekking Route.

According to Vishal Kumar, CEO of Waste Warriors, “Many visitors express concern about the waste that mars the natural beauty of these places. But the issue goes far beyond aesthetics. Unmanaged waste threatens the water we drink, the food we eat, and the air we breathe. It also harms wildlife—animals often ingest plastic or become fatally entangled in it. While we organise smaller cleanups throughout the year, this World Environment Day drive is an opportunity to act at scale, create impact, and restore the sanctity of our Himalayan landscapes.”

This cleanup is part of a larger mission to protect the Himalayan ecosystem by driving community-led action, public awareness, and environmental stewardship. Waste Warriors and its partners invite all citizens to participate in this united effort to preserve the Himalayas for future generations.