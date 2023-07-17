Kumaon tourism will  benefit immensely from Naini Saini Airport: Gov

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 14 Jul: Governor Lt-General Gurmit Singh (Retd) held a meeting with officials of Air Force and Civil Aviation Department at Raj Bhavan, on Friday and discussed strengthening and expansion of air services in Uttarakhand. Air Marshal RGK Kapoor, AOC, Central Air Command and other officers were present.

In the meeting, the Governor said that Naini Saini Airport of Pithoragarh is very important from the strategic and tourism point of view. Tourism activities in the entire Kumaon region will be benefited by the smooth operation of air services here. Along with this, developing Vibrant Village is an important mission of the Government of India and the State Government of Uttarakhand. He said that Om Parvat, Adi Kailash, Mt Kailash Yatra, etc., are important activities in this area. Pithoragarh Airport is important from this point of view.

Lt-General Singh said that in addition to tourism , constant discussion and coordination between the Air Force and the Uttarakhand government is necessary for developing border areas with infrastructure facilities and keeping them safe from the strategic point of view. In the meeting, a request was made on behalf of the Air Force that NOC action should be taken as soon as possible to bring Pithoragarh Airport under the Air Force, so that an MoU can be signed between the Air Force and the government for its smooth operation.

It was informed by Secretary Civil Aviation, Sachin Kurve that the state government has given consent in this regard, on which action is in progress. Apart from this, the Air Force was also requested to upgrade the helipads built in strategically important places of Uttarakhand for the use of the Air Force. He said that their upgradation would help the general Heli services apart from the Air Force.

At the same time, while expanding the Pantnagar airport , a request was also made by the officials to make an enclave for the Air Force.

CEO, Uttarakhand Civil Aviation Department Authority (UCADA), C Ravishankar told the Air Force officials in the meeting that the airstrip built at Chinyalisaur and Gauchar can be considered for use by the Air Force.

Wing Commander Anuj Chopra and Air Commander Tahir Sheikh were present in this crucial meeting.