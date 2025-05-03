Labour Day celebrated at SJA

By OUR STAFF REPORTER

Dehradun, 2 May: St Joseph’s Academy celebrated Labour Day with a programme held, today, honouring the dedication and contributions of the working community. The event commenced with a traditional Tilak Ceremony, followed by a prayer and the symbolic lighting of the lamp.

The programme included an introduction to the significance of Labour Day and St Joseph’s Day, setting a thoughtful tone. The Brothers and the school Supervisor were warmly welcomed with a spirited performance by the Hindi Choir singing “Sathi Hath Badhana”.

Students from the Middle School Tech Board presented an engaging video, and a compelling Nukkad Natak in Hindi highlighted the importance of workers in people’s lives. The medley and dance performance further energised the audience, celebrating the theme of dignity of labour and respect.

Gifts were presented to the ancillary staff, recognising their invaluable service. The school Principal addressed the gathering, followed by a vote of thanks proposed by Mr Rautela. The programme concluded with the School Song and the National Anthem, reflecting the spirit of unity.