One Nation One Election is revolutionary step for India: Dhami

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 2 May: Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami today strongly advocated the One Nation One Election proposal, calling it not just an administrative reform but a revolutionary step towards strengthening Indian democracy. Speaking at the Prabuddh Jan Sammelan, organised by Swarnim Devbhoomi Foundation at the Indian Survey Department Auditorium, he emphasised that frequent elections disrupt governance, hinder development, and negatively impact the economy.

Dhami asserted that elections, although a celebration of democracy, often become a burden when held frequently across different states, leading to repeated imposition of the code of conduct that stalls ongoing projects. He also highlighted the wastage of resources at every level, including the diversion of teachers, government officers, and security personnel for election duties, affecting their primary responsibilities. Stressing the need for unity, he called upon all stakeholders to support the initiative.

Welcoming BJP National General Secretary and National In-charge of One Nation One Election, Sunil Bansal, Dhami praised PM Narendra Modi’s leadership over the past 11 years, citing historic decisions such as GST implementation, the abolition of Article 370, triple talaq, CAA-NRC, and the Nari Shakti Vandan Act. He stated that India’s democracy has grown stronger under Modi and now, efforts are being made to bring a unified electoral process.

He reminded that according to NITI Aayog, a single election cycle could save up to Rs 12,000 crore, allowing investments in education, healthcare, and infrastructure. Dhami also pointed out that simultaneous elections would improve voter turnout, as people living in other states would find it easier to return home for voting. He noted that nations like America, Japan, Brazil, and Sweden conduct simultaneous elections, reinforcing India’s potential to adopt this system.

With the draft now under review by the Joint Parliamentary Committee, Dhami expressed confidence that One Nation One Election would soon become a reality, making democracy more efficient and transparent.

Sunil Bansal applauded Uttarakhand’s pioneering step in implementing the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) and said other states were eager to follow its example. He underlined the importance of public awareness regarding One Nation One Election, stating that it is beneficial for national progress.

Among those present at the event included Rajya Sabha MP and BJP State President Mahendra Bhatt, Cabinet Ministers Ganesh Joshi and Saurabh Bahuguna, BJP’s State General Secretary (Organisation) Ajaey Kumar, environmentalist Padma Bhushan and Padma Shri awardee Anil Joshi, Jagar singer Padma Shri awardee Basanti Bisht, Padma Shri awardee Kanhaiya Lal Pokhriyal, along with ex-servicemen, saints, sages, and intellectuals from various fields.