U’khand Child Rights Commission holds workshop in Uttarkashi

By Our Staff Reporter

Uttarkashi, 2 May: The Uttarakhand State Child Rights Protection Commission, led by Chairperson Dr Geeta Khanna, conducted a district and block-level workshop on child rights during a three-day stay in Uttarkashi. Officials from various departments participated, with a focus on sensitising authorities to improve child welfare efforts. Information on helplines, including 1098 and SCPCR, was shared, and emphasis was placed on ensuring awareness boards are pasted in schools and public places.

During the visit, the Commission took suo moto cognisance of a complaint regarding beating of children by a principal and warden in a hostel. Further investigation revealed serious allegations against the suspended warden, with children reporting instances of misbehaviour. While a temporary warden has now been appointed, the Commission stressed the need for psychological, familial, and social background checks before appointing hostel staff, recommending that only sensitive women should be entrusted with such responsibilities.

Another case brought to the Commission’s attention involved girls being expelled from a school in Kalsi Block. A meeting with the District Social Welfare Department revealed that the expelled students belonged to the Scheduled Caste, while the school was designated for Scheduled Tribes. The Commission expressed concern, stating that strict categorisations should not hinder children from accessing basic education. Plans are underway to correspond with officials and convene a meeting on the matter.

Additionally, an inspection of a hostel in Kalsi Block revealed that basic facilities were lacking despite the construction of a new building. The absence of regular water supply was a major concern, forcing children to walk 3 kilometres to bathe and wash clothes in a stream. While water is currently supplied via tankers, it remains insufficient. The Commission has decided to write to the sub-district magistrate to seek urgent intervention.

Dr Geeta Khanna emphasised that during discussions with block officials, it has become evident that teachers, parents, and Panchayat representatives need to be more sensitive to child rights issues. To address this, the Commission plans to expand block-level meetings and enhance awareness programmes.