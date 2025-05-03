On DM’s instructions, fogging tankers increased to 20 in Doon

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 2 May: The district administration has taken strict measures to combat dengue by significantly increasing the number of larvicidal tankers for fogging from 5 to 20, aiming to strengthen mosquito control efforts. Additionally, fogging operations have been intensified with the deployment of one hundred manual machines across the city. Alongside chemical spraying, door-to-door surveys have been initiated to target areas prone to dengue outbreaks, ensuring a comprehensive approach to prevention.

The municipal corporation has swiftly complied with the directives, ensuring that a dedicated larvicidal tanker is deployed for every ten wards with an adequate budget allocated for the initiative. The district magistrate has instructed officials to prepare a detailed cleanliness plan that includes regular sanitation drives, prevention of waterlogging, extensive larvicidal spraying, and intensified fogging. Strict guidelines have been issued to prevent water stagnation in commercial establishments, with inspections to be conducted regularly. Any violations leading to waterlogging, dirt accumulation, or the presence of dengue larvae will result in strict legal action, including the issuance of challans.

The district magistrate has also mandated the complete cleaning of all major drains and sewers, including the banks of the Rispana and Bindal rivers, by 15 May. Sufficient manpower and machinery will be deployed to ensure timely completion of the task. Special focus is being placed on dengue hotspot areas where chemicals from larvicidal tankers will be used to eliminate mosquito larvae at early stages. Regular fogging has been scheduled in every ward to prevent the spread of the disease, reinforcing public health measures across the city.